Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Finally) Crossed A Major Box Office Milestone

More than two months after it first hit theaters, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" has crossed a fairly significant box office milestone. The film has been an afterthought for several weeks (all due respect), as several big, new movies such as "Challengers," "The Fall Guy," "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," and "Furiosa," among others, have entered the marketplace. Be that as it may, Sony's latest entry in the long-running franchise had just enough gas left in the tank to pass the $200 million mark globally.

For its 10th weekend in theaters, "Frozen Empire" pulled in $355,000 domestically, coming in at number 14 on the box office charts. The film had to shed 591 screens as "Furiosa" and "The Garfield Movie" opened to a hugely disappointing $26.3 million and $24 million, respectively. Naturally, that gobbled up the lion's share of the attention. But with that little bit of extra money, the new "Ghostbusters" has amassed $112.7 million domestically to go with $87.5 million internationally for a grand total of $200.2 million worldwide. It probably won't make much more, meaning Sony will probably have a tough time justifying the film's $100 million budget. Don't count on seeing another installment getting the green light any time soon. Though this might make a reboot of some sort a little more likely.

In any event, this is the final milestone the movie will achieve. It has already been available on VOD for weeks in the U.S., and as summer rolls on, it will need to surrender what few screens it has left for movie like "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" and "Inside Out 2." In hitting this marker, it does cement the fact that the "Ghostbusters" franchise has a well-established ceiling at the box office.