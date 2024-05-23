The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Attempts To Save The Legacy Of A Once-Great Action Franchise

"The Godfather Part III," "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," "Jaws 3-D," "Superman III" ... there are tons of examples of film trilogies that feature a dramatic drop in quality in their third entries. "Beverly Hills Cop III" definitely belongs on that list; the 1994 stinker, directed by John Landis, plopped Eddie Murphy's beloved fish-out-of-water Detroit cop character Axel Foley back in Beverly Hills, but this time, it takes place largely in a ... theme park. (Somehow, the movie is even worse than that description suggests.) Thanks to scripting issues and scheduling problems, the film also broke up the beloved trio of Murphy, John Ashton, and Judge Reinhold, the latter of whom play Taggart and Rosewood, the Beverly Hills police officers who go from being Axel's pesky babysitters in the first movie to lifelong pals and de facto partners in the second. Ashton dodged a bullet by not appearing in the third film at all, and that movie's lousy script didn't do the returning Murphy or Reinhold any favors.

Now, 30 years later, the trio is back together again for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," the long-awaited (?) fourth entry in this franchise, and this time, the film is being made directly for Netflix. The first two movies — directed by Martin Brest and Tony Scott, respectively — are both classics of the action genre, and even Murphy himself has admitted that the third film is "a crock of s***." Can director Mark Molloy, a commercial director making his feature directorial debut here, be the person to right the ship and reclaim the legacy of this once-great franchise? Time will tell, but a new "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" trailer is here to potentially help answer that question. Check it out above.