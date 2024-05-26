Simply Getting To Godzilla's Set Had Actors Passing Out Right And Left

Everything about the making of 1954's "Godzilla" feels miraculous. The movie is a feat of filmmaking on every level, from its now aged yet still impressive practical effects to its bold nuclear threat story set in post-war Japan. The film utilized every trick in the book to bring its eponymous kaiju to life, from building a monster costume out of plastic and concrete to creating Godzilla's infamous roar by rubbing the loosened strings of a double bass.

The team behind the original "Godzilla" movie, which included director Ishirō Honda, special effects director Eiji Tsuburaya, and the team at Toho Studios, got creative with their moviemaking at every opportunity. Still, no amount of creative problem-solving could save the cast and crew from the forces of nature, which apparently conspired against the production during some especially sweltering days in Japan's Mie prefecture.

In the 2019 LIFE magazine special edition "LIFE: Godzilla," the late actor Takashi Shimura is quoted talking about his time on set. In August 1953, according to the magazine, the movie started shooting a portion of its scenes on a mountain near the fishing village Ijika. The mountain doubled as Odo Island, a fictional town that's thrown into turmoil when the mysterious monster known as Godzilla begins stomping around one day. Cast members apparently stayed in the city of Toba overnight and made the slog to the mountain during the day, even with humid temperatures that, at one point, reached 100 degrees.