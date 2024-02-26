Godzilla's Iconic Roar Consists Of More Random Sounds Than You May Have Realized

When Godzilla gets mad, he yells at stuff. Dude loves to roar. When he's not stomping on cities, smashing King Ghidorah in the face(s), or hibernating in the Pacific, everyone's favorite nuclear gorilla-whale is sounding his barbaric yawp over the roofs of the world. The accepted spelling of Godzilla's roar is "SKREEONK," a word often seen in Godzilla comics. Since the monster's inception in 1954, Godzilla has more or less retained the same roar, with the sound only undergoing remixes and aural sweetening as sound technology evolved. The Godzilla roar from 2023's "Godzilla Minus One" is not terribly far afield from the Godzilla roar heard in Ishiro Honda's "Gojira." Enterprising Godzilla fans have compiled the various Godzilla roars into tidy video montages. It's a high-pitched wail undergirded by an animalistic growl. It is distinctly Godzilla.

In 2014, for the franchise's 60th anniversary, the Godzilla series was rebooted in America by American filmmakers. Called just "Godzilla," the new film was directed by Gareth Edwards and featured a new design and a new mythology for the famous monster. In the film, Godzilla did battle with creatures called MUTOs, which he handily dispatched with his nuclear breath. Naturally, the makers of this new Godzilla had to come up with a newly recorded, remixed version of the famed "Skreeonk" that Godzilla fans expected. It was no easy feat.

Back in 2014, "Godzilla" sound designers Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl talked to NPR's "All Things Considered" to talk about the tricky balance of making a new Godzilla roar and the vast mixture of animal and non-animal sounds they mixed together.