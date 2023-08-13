The Witcher Season 3's Desert Sequence Was Just As Brutal Behind The Scenes

As exhausting as the shoot sounds, Allan wasn't alone. She says the episode stands out in her memory because her mother joined her for it. "It's got to be shooting in Morroco for episode 307 and getting to have my mom there with me for the first time since season 1," she answered when asked about the most memorable "Witcher" shoot to date. "That was special," she went on. "Getting to work somewhere like that, you have to pinch yourself."

Allan notes that the Korath Desert episode, which is focused almost entirely on her character, is a plot from the books she had "looked forward to bringing to life for a while now," while showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich notes that from here on out, "The books become more about Ciri." Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's books will know that the Ciri who comes out of the desert and joins the ragtag gang called the Rats isn't quite the same as the one who first stepped into the sand. Her time in the wilderness hardens her, as we can see when she claims the name Falka after killing her would-be assailants in the last moments of the finale. Even if "The Witcher" fans don't end up on board with Liam Hemsworth's version of Geralt, it's clear that Ciri will also be kicking some ass in her own right when the series returns.

For her part, Allan says the desert shoot didn't just strengthen Ciri, but her, too. "It was such a big challenge," she told Digital Spy, "And I think when you get to say you've done it, it does give you a new kind of strength."

"The Witcher" seasons 1 through 3 are now available on Netflix.