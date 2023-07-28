What's Up With Falka And Her Rebellion In The Witcher Season 3?

In Sapkowski's books, Falka was the daughter of King Vridank's first wife, though she and her mother were kicked out of the kingdom when Falka was just a baby after the king met someone new. Her rebellion was certainly bloody, but it at the very least had a sort of Daenerys Targaryen-like motivation, as Falka thought the throne was rightfully hers to reclaim. Ciri, too, seems to approach Falka's spirit (Hiftu Quasem) with preconceived notions, having heard that she was a "cursed elven monster" who ended up burned at the stake. Falka tells her she "rallied the common folk" and took back her power by sending a message in blood and fire, the only things that would get through to the royals.

Falka is clearly a complex figure. She explains to Ciri that the world made an example of her and she didn't mind playing the villain, and she also says she did what she did to gain "the freedom to feel [her] rage" and stop shaming herself. But she also seems to stoke Ciri's interest in forbidden fire magic, telling her that if she wants to change the system, she'll have to burn the whole thing down. Later, she shows Ciri a vision of what her future could look like if she walks in Falka's footsteps, killing anyone who gets in her way in order to reclaim her own power. Ciri ultimately relinquishes her fire magic and denies Falka's vision, but in the final moments of the season, she seems to embrace her ability to spill blood.