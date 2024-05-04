Godzilla's Original Costume Was One Of The Most Punishing Weight Loss Systems Of All Time

There are few monster movies that can claim to have as much respect in cinema history, as well as just sheer scope of influence, as 1954's "Godzilla." Also known as "Gojira" in its native Japan, the heralded classic of the kaiju genre remains a haunting dissection of the atrocities of World War II through the lens of a nation contending with the horrors they faced, namely the atomic bomb. It's also, not for nothing, one heck of a showcase for old-school practical creature effects. The now-iconic titular monster was brought to life using a practical suit worn by Haruo Nakajima. A legend was born of that performance, but he paid the price during filming.

In the 2017 book "Godzilla on My Mind" by William M. Tsutsui, it's explained that the costume used in "Godzilla" was created using "a framework of bamboo stakes and wire, with thick overlays of latex and plentiful padding of urethane foam." The first costume weighed more than 200 pounds and simply couldn't be used. The second one was lighter and slightly more flexible, but still proved challenging for Nakajima to manage. The man had to sweat and suffer a whole lot to make this bit of movie magic happen. As Tsutsui explains in the book:

"Under hot stage lights, barely able to breathe or see, Nakajima could spend no more than a few minutes at a time sealed within the costume. Technicians would regularly pour a cup of Nakajima's sweat out of the suit between takes and the actor reported losing 20 pounds in weight over the course of the shoot."

Despite literally being accused of being terrorists, the special effects artist on "Godzilla" managed to create something masterful alongside Haruo. More than just a man in a suit, there is a real performance underneath all of that bamboo and wire — one that the actor in question managed to deliver under grueling circumstances.