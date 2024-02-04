The Special Effects Wizards Behind Godzilla Were Accused Of Being Terrorists

The original 1954 "Godzilla" was directed by Ishirō Honda, butithout minimizing his importance, it's impossible that the film would have turned out the same way without the special effects Director Eiji Tsuburaya. Portraying a giant monster with the convincing scale of Godzilla had almost never been done before (see the preceding year's monster flick "The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms") and crafting the monster was Tsuburaya's responsibility.

Tsuburaya had a prolific career that began almost 30 years before he worked on "Godzilla," and included previous collaborations with Honda on the war films "Eagle of the Pacific" and "Farewell Rabaul." Today, though, he is mostly remembered as "the father of Tokusatsu" or effects-heavy Japanese film/TV. Such productions typically depict actors in costume as giant monsters, robots, or superheroes (think "Kamen Rider", "Super Sentai," etc.). Tsuburaya earned this title not just through his work on "Godzilla" and subsequent films (such as "Rodan"), but by creating the 1967 TV series turned media phenomenon "Ultraman."

While Ultraman is a hero, Godzilla is (at least in the original) a destructive force of nature. That power is demonstrated by his ravaging of Tokyo, whose buildings pale in comparison to his monstrous size. In reality, though, this was just actors in costumes (Haruo Nakajima and Katsumi Tezuka, specifically) stomping on a miniature recreation of the metropolis.

As documented in the 2017 behind-the-scenes book "Godzilla on My Mind: Fifty Years of the King of Monsters" by William M. Tsutsui, an eavesdropper mistook Tsuburaya to have destructive intentions of his own.