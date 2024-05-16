Three Major Horror Sequels (Including Five Nights At Freddy's 2) Have New Release Dates

The only constant in life is change, folks. The best-laid plans end up having to be adjusted, external factors force even the wisest decision-makers to improvise on the fly, and, all the while, the ruthless film gods laugh at us from their ivory towers in the sky. Is this lede a tad melodramatic for what's nothing more than just another article about movie release dates jumping around? Probably, but we have to make sure you're all paying attention somehow!

Variety reports that Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions woke up today and apparently chose chaos, as the studios took a look at their big-screen horror offerings to come over the next year and change and shook things up significantly. While the new calendar shift affects quite a few titles, the three main ones that fans will undoubtedly want to keep an eye on include "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," "M3GAN 2.0," and "The Black Phone 2." (None of these are the most imaginatively-titled sequels ever made, admittedly, but don't shoot the messenger — we can only work with what we've got.)

We'll start with "Five Nights at Freddy's," the enjoyably gnarly video game adaptation about possessed animatronics haunting the most nightmarish Chuck E. Cheese knockoff you've ever seen. The Gen Z-fueled box office success quickly led to the official greenlight for a sequel, which was initially teased to hit theaters sometime next year. We now know that this follow-up will bow on December 5, 2025. As for "M3GAN 2.0," announced back in early 2023, everyone's favorite murder-doll has been pushed from May 16, 2025, to June 27, 2025. Ditto for director Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone 2," which moves from June 27, 2025, to the appropriately spooky date of October 17, 2025. Got all that? Good. There'll be a quiz.