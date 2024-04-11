Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Is Officially Hitting Theaters In 2025

We've got a huge and exciting news announcement to make fresh out of CinemaCon 2024, the highly-anticipated sequel to "Five Nights at Freddy's" will be heading to theaters in 2025. /Film's own Ryan Scott was in attendance when Universal made the announcement, a shocker to absolutely no one considering Blumhouse and Universal were fast-tracking a sequel to Emma Tammi's film adaptation of Scott Cawthon's impossibly popular video game franchise of the same name before the animatronic murder machines had a chance to recharge.

The decision was a result of the film's astronomically huge success at the box office, outperforming every other horror release of 2023, including Blumhouse and Universal's massive legacy film, "The Exorcist: Believer." What's even wilder is that "FNaF" went day-and-date with a streaming release on Peacock, meaning audiences had the opportunity to stay at home and scare themselves silly without having to dig into their pockets for tickets, concessions, and possible parking garage money. But "FNaF" fans rallied into the theaters, giving Blumhouse their biggest movie ever at the box office.

We first learned about the fast-tracked sequel from star Josh Hutcherson during his press run for "The Beekeeper," and said the film was actively being worked on. That was back in January of 2024, so if Blumhouse and Universal are already zeroing in on a 2025 (presumably October) release, they've got some serious faith in this franchise. Matthew Lillard, who played the film's big bad William Afton, claimed before the first film even hit theaters that the series would be a trilogy. Where the story goes from here is anyone's guess, as there's absurdly huge mythos and lore for the creative team to choose from.

Personally, I've got my fingers crossed for something based on "Five Nights at Freddy's 4," but I'm not opposed to finally seeing The Bite of '87 on the big screen.