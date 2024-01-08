Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Is Being Fast-Tracked By Blumhouse, According To Star Josh Hutcherson

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is getting a sequel. As expected, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are wasting no time in getting a sequel to last year's hit video game adaptation going. While the studio has yet to make a formal announcement, star Josh Hutcherson recently revealed that a follow-up to the horror flick is in the works as we speak, and it sounds very much like the brass wants to get the ball moving sooner rather than later.

Hutcherson recently spoke with Variety while promoting his new movie "The Beekeeper." During the conversation, he addressed the status of "Five Nights at Freddy's 2." He confirmed that the story is being worked on as we speak. "I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible," Hutcherson said. The actor also added that he is very appreciative to have been a part of such a big film, with the sheer level of success taking everyone by surprise.

"Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal. We hoped it would connect with audiences. But I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

The movie, released just in time for Halloween last year, is based on the wildly popular series of video games of the same name. It grossed nearly $300 million worldwide against a mere $20 million budget. Most amazing of all? It did so even though the movie was streaming on Peacock the whole time. Even so, people chose to make the trip to the theater.