The Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling Wrote A Classic 60s Political Thriller

The terror in "The Twilight Zone" always comes from "What if?" What if there was a little boy with way too much power for anyone to tell him "no"? What if what you thought of as Heaven turned out to be more like Hell? What if man-eating aliens arrived and made humans as docile as lambs to the slaughter?

These questions may be outrageous fantasy, but the terror of them is timeless. We still watch "The Twilight Zone" decades later, and the best episodes can still leave you chilled — all thanks to the imagination of series creator Rod Serling.

Serling is synonymous with "The Twilight Zone" even for casual viewers; one could call him TV's first auteur. His reputation was as much thanks to his on-camera work as his writing. Serling was the narrator of "The Twilight Zone," introducing and closing out each episode. (He got the job after efforts to recruit Orson Welles fell through.) When people think of "The Twilight Zone," they probably hear those three words in Serling's voice.

That's not to boil Serling down to only his greatest achievement. He had a film screenwriting career, famously contributing to 1968's "The Planet of the Apes" (the twist ending with the Statue of Liberty is classic "Twilight Zone"). Nor did he limit himself to science-fiction. He also wrote the script for the 1964 black-and-white Cold War political thriller "Seven Days In May" (adapted from a novel by Fletcher Knebel and Charles W. Bailey II).

The movie is a lot more realistic than any "Twilight Zone" episode, but it's still speculative fiction carved from the defining question of Serling's career. Set in the then near-future of 1970, "Seven Days In May" asks what might happen if the U.S. President signed a nuclear armistice with the Soviet Union. The answer? A military coup.