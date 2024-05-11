Why Doctor Who's Beatles Episode Doesn't Have Any Beatles Songs In It

The second episode of the new "Doctor Who" season (and the best episode of the two-part premiere) starts off with what is basically just one giant meta joke. The Doctor is pleasantly surprised when Ruby asks for him to take them to watch the Beatles as they record their first album. He tells her that most companions pick basic, predictable destinations like the Titanic or Mars, and then marvels, "Why haven't I ever done this before?"

The answer is surprisingly simple: The Titanic disaster is public domain, but the Beatles' music is not. "Doctor Who," a show that is famous for its shoestring budget and its wobbling sets, has likely never been able to afford the licensing fee required just to play one of the band's songs. Whereas most bands only charge in the $25,000 to $50,000 range for a TV show to use a song of theirs — which is already pushing it for "Doctor Who" — the Beatles have always dialed it up a notch, generally charging in the six figures. When "Mad Men" used "Tomorrow Never Knows" from the band's "Revolver" album in season 5, it cost the show $250,000.

Was it worth it? In that case, yes: The song perfectly represents the strange new world that the mid-'60s promised, which might be why a disconcerted, change-resistant Don Draper chooses to turn the song off halfway through. He wants things to stay as they were, but as the song returns at full volume in the end credits, it's clear there's nothing he can do to stop the future. "Mad Men" would play the Beatles just this once throughout its whole 7-season run, but they certainly made the most of it.