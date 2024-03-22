New Doctor Who Trailer Shows Off The Visual Effects Disney Money Can Buy

Goodbye, upside-down dustbins with toilet plungers glued on the front, hello, CGI dinosaurs! Okay, so "Doctor Who" has had CGI dinosaurs before (plus some fun old-school puppet dinos in the Jon Pertwee-era adventure "Invasion of the Dinosaurs"), but it's clear from this new trailer for the upcoming season of "Doctor Who" that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is playing with a much bigger budget than he had during his original "Doctor Who" revival.

That's thanks to a co-production deal that makes Disney+ the new home of the long-running sci-fi series (outside of the U.K. and Ireland, where it will continue to air on BBC channels and platforms). The Disney deal means that "Doctor Who" now has vastly bigger budgets to play with, though the trade-off is that Disney gets a vote in the show's creative decisions.

Leading us into the Disney NuWho era is a new Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa, whose maxed-out charisma stats made him the breakout star of Netflix's "Sex Education." Somewhat confusingly, Gatwa is the fourteenth actor to play the lead Doctor, but is officially playing the Fifteenth Doctor due to some shenanigans involving David Tennant being simultaneously the Tenth Doctor and the Fourteenth Doctor. Also, though this is the 14th season of the NuWho era, it's officially being branded as "season 1." There's a good reason for that, at least.