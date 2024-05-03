Chris Hemsworth Wanted To Star In Mad Max: Fury Road Before He Became A Marvel Hero

There's a case to be made that Chris Hemsworth is the most talented of the Marvel Studios Chrises. He's got great comedic energy and leaned into that with his later performances as Thor (even if he admittedly went overboard in "Thor: Love and Thunder"). His vengeance-driven God of Thunder is the highlight of "Infinity War" too.

He's also making interesting career choices. I'm a Captain America fan, but Chris Evans has not challenged himself as an actor since "Snowpiercer." ("Knives Out" was just him dusting off his pre-Cap screen persona of a cocky a-hole.) Chris Pratt has waltzed his way into being Hollywood's leading voice actor despite his anonymous performances in "The Super Mario Brothers" and soon, "The Garfield Movie." Hemsworth takes paycheck gigs (see: "Extraction" and his voice acting turn as young Optimus Prime in "Transformers: One" this coming Summer), but he shows ambition too. In 2017, during Marvel's cultural dominance, he played a creepy Charles Manson-esque cult leader in "Bad Times At The El Royale."

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" looks to be Hemsworth at his most daring yet. He'll play Dementus, a raging warlord of a biker gang. "Furiosa" is once more directed by "Mad Max" creator George Miller, starring Anya-Taylor Joy as the heroine first played by Charlize Theron in the previous film "Mad Max: Fury Road." In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth confirmed "Mad Max" is a childhood favorite of his (unlike Taylor-Joy who saw "Fury Road" first in 2015). After all, he's Australian, just like Miller and former series star Mel Gibson. If Hemsworth had his way, he would've been in "Fury Road."