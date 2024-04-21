Rod Serling's Wax Museum: The Twilight Zone Sequel That Was Buried Before It Began

True lightning-in-a-bottle phenomena are immensely difficult to recapture. 60 years after "The Twilight Zone" completed its initial run in 1964, subsequent attempts to resuscitate the property — either with an anthology film or reboot series — have failed to match its cultural impact, even with vaunted directors Steven Spielberg, George Miller, Wes Craven, William Friedkin, Jonathan Frakes, Ana Lily Amirpour, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, and Osgood Perkins lending their talents behind the camera. It's a testament to everything the late Rod Serling accomplished with his surreal amalgamation of genre storytelling and social commentary that we tend to overlook his many other significant contributions as an artist (which include co-penning the 1968 "Planet of the Apes" movie).

When the original "Twilight Zone" ended, however, its legacy seemed far from assured. Serling had burnt himself out after writing so many episodes for the series, with the consensus being that the show's final two seasons were far less consistent in quality than the three before them. Compounding matters, CBS elected to give the initial time slot for season 4 to "Fair Exchange," a '60s comedy series that was radically structured for its era but ultimately unsuccessful and only further contributed to Serling's growing sense of disillusionment behind the scenes. All the same, "The Twilight Zone" continued to fare well in the ratings game and was still more than capable of knocking it out of the park late into its tenure (as it did with all-time notable episodes like season 5's "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet").

Despite this, the show was canceled after five seasons, and left to find a new home — a turn of events that led to Serling developing a failed pitch for a sequel series known as "Rod Serling's Wax Museum."