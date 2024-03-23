The 'Rigid' Rules Every Twilight Zone Episode Was Supposed To Follow

For a show as ambitious as "The Twilight Zone," with seemingly so many storytelling opportunities to choose from, it's vital to maintain a bit of structure. Not only did the first three seasons stick to a clear 22-minute format with narration and act breaks happening right on cue, but there were clear guidelines on how speculative they should get and how much they should always be asking of their audience. According to the producer Buck Houghton in his 1991 book "What a Producer Does," he and creator Rod Serling established a list of rules that every episode needed to follow. An episode could be about nearly any speculative premise, they decided early on, as long as it remembered to do a few things:

"Find an interesting character, or a group, at a moment in crisis in life, and get there quickly; then lay on some magic. That magic must be devilishly appropriate and capable of providing a whiplash kickback at the tag. The character(s) must be ordinary and average and modern, and the problem facing him (her, them) must be commonplace. 'The Twilight Zone' always struck people as identifiable as to whom it was about, and the story hang-ups as resonant as their own fears, dreams, wishes."

Any fan of the series probably already knows what he's talking about. From Henry Bemis in "Time Enough At Last" to the patient Janet Tyler in "Eye of the Beholder," nearly every "Twilight Zone" protagonist is intended to be relatable. Even if you're not a bookworm like Bemis, you can still relate to the feeling of life forcing you to put off the things you truly want to do; even if you're not living in a world full of pig-faced people, you can probably still relate to wanting to fit in.