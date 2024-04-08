Two Beastly M. Night Shyamalan Movies Are Bringing Thrills To Netflix's Top 10

Last week, Denzel Washington's thriller "The Little Things" topped the Netflix charts after having originally debuted in 2021 and failing to make much of an impact. It was a nice little post-release bump for the film, which, though it wasn't all that well received initially, had grand ambitions to do something different with the crime thriller genre by providing no actual answers to its central mystery. Now, a week later, "The Little Things" is maintaining its dominance on the Netflix charts. But all the while Denzel has been reigning supreme, two other films have been threatening him to usurp him.

Back in 2017, director M. Night Shyamalan debuted "Split," a self-financed stealth sequel to his 2000 film "Unbreakable." Rather than marketing the film as such, he kept the revelation that this was a follow-up to his earlier, Bruce Willis-led thriller, under wraps. Even Universal didn't know about the twist ending before seeing the movie, with Willis showing up at the end of "Split" and revealing that the film was set in the same universe as "Unbreakable." Thankfully, this only helped the film, which debuted to solid reviews and made $278 million on a $9 million budget (yes, you read that right).

With a return on investment like that, a threequel was all but guaranteed and in 2019, the final entry in the "Unbreakable" trilogy, "Glass," debuted. It was similarly successful, making $247 million on a $20 million budget. Unfortunately, critics were less impressed this time around, making "Glass" somewhat of an anticlimactic end to the trilogy. Fortunately for Shyamalan, Netflix has now done what it does best, and given his "Unbreakable" sequels a post-release renaissance.