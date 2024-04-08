Michael Keaton Wishes He Never Worked Out To Play Batman, And Jack Nicholson Is To Blame

Ripped action stars have been around since the '80s when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone battled it out to see who had the bigger muscles, the most guns, and who could beat up the most bad guys. These days, being in peak physical shape for a role is pretty much the norm. Unfortunately, this has meant many actors feel more pressure than ever to get in the best possible shape, often leading them to follow dodgy and dangerous methods in pursuit of the ideal movie star physique.

For example, it's been reported that Marvel molds actors into superhero shape using a controversial source. Health expert Dr. Todd Schroeder, who was interviewed for the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," claimed that "fifty to seventy-five percent" of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors take steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), "at least for the short term." In the book, Dr. Schroeder talks about the phenomenon of actors using these PEDs, saying, "Nowadays, it's kind of expected and, working under a doctor's care, it's really been accepted."

As The Hollywood Reporter noted back in 2013, "HGH [human growth hormone] quietly has become the substance of choice for Tinseltown," with Hollywood trainer Happy Hill, estimating at the time that 20% of actors in general used PEDs. Since then we've witnessed more and more performers pushing themselves to their limits to gain the perfect action physique. Just look at Alan Ritchson, whose intense workout routine for "Reacher" sent him to the hospital.

Amid all this fetishization of perfectly sculpted abs, then, it's quite nice to hear Michael Keaton downplaying the whole idea of having to work out for a role — and this is coming from Batman himself, so you should probably pay attention.