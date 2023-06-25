Michael Keaton's Updated Batsuit In The Flash Was Purely For Practicality

Prior to "The Flash" being released, a shot from the Superbowl spot for the movie revealed an array of Batsuits that had, presumably, been languishing in the Michael Keaton Batcave since his retirement. Alongside the classic "Batman" 1989 suit was the version from 1992's "Batman Returns," as well as several others that hinted at the varied career Keaton's Dark Knight had since we last saw him. And in the center was Alex Burns' newly redesigned suit.

In that shot, the suit looked great. But as more shots of Keaton in his new attire started to emerge, it became clear that this wasn't quite the design triumph that the "Batman" and "Returns" suits constituted. As a kid, I was mesmerized by those suits. The designs seemed to bend light to their will, resulting in this elemental profile that, when seen amid Anton Furst's industrial nightmare Gotham, and Bo Welch's enchantingly oppressive production design, made for an unforgettable aesthetic vision. The suit from "The Flash," on the other hand, might have allowed Keaton more flexibility, but it seemed to lack something crucial.

Maybe it's the way the material folds in certain areas, rather than staying rigid like the original designs. Or maybe it's just because Keaton's face just doesn't sit the same behind the cowl. It could even be that Andy Muschietti made the faux pas of showing Batman in direct sunlight for a good chunk of his film. Whatever the case, I can't help but think the re-emergence of Michael Keaton's Batman deserved something a little better. All of which is partly why I was worried about Keaton's "The Flash" return in the first place. But hey, considering Keaton talked about how the original Batsuit gave him "literal panic attacks," maybe this latest iteration isn't all that bad.