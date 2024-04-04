Cool Stuff: Finally, M3GAN Can Be Your Actual Bestie With NECA's Life-Sized Replica
Just when you thought the scariest thing you could have on display in your home as a horror fan was replica dolls of Chucky and Tiffany from the "Child's Play" franchise, NECA, Blumhouse, and Universal have taken things a step further with a life-sized replica of everyone's favorite Sia-singing robot slasher, the titular "M3GAN." According to the doll's lore, the Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) was designed by a gifted toy inventor named Gemma (Allison Williams) from high-tech Seattle toy company Funki and crafted to be a parent's greatest ally and programmed to be a child's best friend.
Alas, despite the plethora of existing science-fiction movies warning us to be careful with highly advanced artificial technology, M3GAN became self-aware and went to extreme lengths to protect her owner and best friend, Cady (Violet McGraw), by any and all means necessary. M3GAN's terror wasn't just her extreme strength, violent tendencies, or uncanny appearance — she's also significantly bigger than your average killer doll. Good Guy/Chucky dolls are typically around 2 and a half feet tall, while M3GAN is the height of an actual, typical child. My Size Barbie dolls were only 3 feet tall, so she better not challenge M3GAN in a dunk contest anytime soon.
If you're in need of a new best friend, babysitter, or way to terrorize the people in your life, the life-sized M3GAN doll can be yours — just make sure to keep her away from nosy neighbors, foul-mouthed bullies, dogs with attitude problems, or Ronny Chieng.
It's insane, right?!
The M3GAN doll is a bit uncanny, but I can't get over the fact she's over 4 feet tall. Do I want one? Yes. Will I sleep with one eye open for the rest of my life if she's in my house? Also yes. Luckily, I'm still one of those primitive screwheads who doesn't have an Amazon Alexa, Echo Dot, or Google Assistant, so if I did theoretically fork over the green for my own M3GAN, I wouldn't have to worry about the AI takeover, which "M3GAN" director Gerard Johnstone and I talked about during our exclusive interview last year.
Per NECA's website, the replica doll is fully posable and approximately 55 inches tall, or roughly 4'7". That's only 8 inches shorter than I am, so this doll could fully kick my ass if it became sentient. The doll is a 1:1 replica based on her on-screen appearance and is duplicated using the film-used digital files. This makes her the most screen-accurate representation possible, which certainly won't haunt any of our nightmares. She also has an articulated inner armature, her eyes can move, and she has synthetic hair matched to samples of the screen-used M3GAN doll. Her outfit is similarly based on the film-used patterns, with the fabric being pulled from the actual costume swatches, and she has customized shoes using details from the ones M3GAN wore while aerial flipping her way into a blood bath.
The bad news? NECA's M3GAN doll will cost you a whopping $495. It's available for pre-order now at NECA's online store.