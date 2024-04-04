Cool Stuff: Finally, M3GAN Can Be Your Actual Bestie With NECA's Life-Sized Replica

Just when you thought the scariest thing you could have on display in your home as a horror fan was replica dolls of Chucky and Tiffany from the "Child's Play" franchise, NECA, Blumhouse, and Universal have taken things a step further with a life-sized replica of everyone's favorite Sia-singing robot slasher, the titular "M3GAN." According to the doll's lore, the Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) was designed by a gifted toy inventor named Gemma (Allison Williams) from high-tech Seattle toy company Funki and crafted to be a parent's greatest ally and programmed to be a child's best friend.

Alas, despite the plethora of existing science-fiction movies warning us to be careful with highly advanced artificial technology, M3GAN became self-aware and went to extreme lengths to protect her owner and best friend, Cady (Violet McGraw), by any and all means necessary. M3GAN's terror wasn't just her extreme strength, violent tendencies, or uncanny appearance — she's also significantly bigger than your average killer doll. Good Guy/Chucky dolls are typically around 2 and a half feet tall, while M3GAN is the height of an actual, typical child. My Size Barbie dolls were only 3 feet tall, so she better not challenge M3GAN in a dunk contest anytime soon.

If you're in need of a new best friend, babysitter, or way to terrorize the people in your life, the life-sized M3GAN doll can be yours — just make sure to keep her away from nosy neighbors, foul-mouthed bullies, dogs with attitude problems, or Ronny Chieng.