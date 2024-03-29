Why Does Kong Have A Metal Arm In Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

The MonsterVerse is getting a massive upgrade with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" — and not only because director Adam Wingard is introducing a crop of brand-new villains to the fray. The eponymous Titans are also getting a few enhancements of their own: Godzilla is somehow pink now (which, slay), while Kong sports a bright-yellow mechanical arm. As Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall, now with fresh highlights) says in the film's latest trailer, some "minor augmentations" are pretty much par the course at this stage of the franchise. Godzilla and Kong might have put their primordial beef to rest, but that's only because they've got to deal with the new threat that is the Skar King. For all their individual power, that's one gnarly kaiju, and they definitely can't defeat him alone.

So yeah, "The New Empire" follows Godzilla on his quest to amass more nuclear energy, while Kong gets a gauntlet of death in order to defend his territory in the Hollow Earth. These cool cosmetic changes resulted from Wingard's desire to put his own spin on such recognizable monsters, but the director was also wary of weaving those changes into the story organically. As a result, Kong doesn't inherit his metal arm for the heck of it. The King of the Apes takes plenty of beatings across the film's two-hour runtime, holding his own against Godzilla, the Skar King, and another new kaiju, Shimo. It's his encounter with the latter that leads to his particular upgrade — and though it undeniably looks cool, this augmentation doesn't come easy.