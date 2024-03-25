Why Netflix's 3 Body Problem Is Facing International Controversy

If we had a nickel for every time a television series written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ended up courting a significant amount of controversy...

Years after their last major production came to a divisive end, the "Game of Thrones" creators have launched their next big-budget gambit with Netflix's "3 Body Problem" (reviewed for /Film by yours truly here), yet another boundary-pushing adaptation based on a series of novels long considered to be as dense and audience-unfriendly as it gets. Yeah, that definitely sounds familiar. But unlike author George R.R. Martin's much edgier and more modern take on the fantasy genre, Chinese writer Liu Cixin wrote his alien-invasion epic "The Three-Body Problem" (and the following two sequels, all referred to collectively as the "Remembrance of Earth's Past" trilogy) with much less provocative themes in mind — or, at least, provocative in very different ways.

Many streaming subscribers received their first taste of the show's incredibly hard sci-fi trappings after its debut this past weekend, but the wider conversation ultimately focused less on its real-world science or even its eerily Red Wedding-like act of violence late in the season. Instead, reports quickly began to circulate about polarizing reactions trickling in from the international community. As it so happens, one specific scene early on proved to be a particularly hot-button issue ... one that readers and longtime fans likely anticipated would pose a problem in the Hugo Award-winning book's first notable adaptation outside of Chinese borders.

In short, this story has it all. Here's how the intersection between censorship, artistic freedom, politics, and one tumultuous period in history all came together to put "3 Body Problem" squarely in the spotlight.