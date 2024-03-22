Netflix's 3 Body Problem Features The Most Grotesque TV Violence Since Game Of Thrones

This post contains spoilers for season 1 of Netflix's "3 Body Problem."

"3 Body Problem" is no "Game of Thrones." The new Netflix series may share two of its co-creators with the HBO fantasy epic (it's the first series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since that show signed off in 2019), but where that show's bread and butter was sword-slashing fantasy, this one offers a hefty dose of cerebral science fiction.

It's a story about scientists trying to save the world (and trying to decide whether or not it's even worth saving at all) by solving a strange series of intergalactic problems, and though it's densely plotted, it's also safe to say it's a bit of a slow burn. By the end of season 1, the aliens who have revealed themselves as the main existential threat to humankind are, after all, still 400 years away from touching down on Earth. "3 Body Problem" takes the time to carefully outline its problems, but it's never boring, thanks in large part to the strange, inventive, body horror-tinged science at its center.

The new adaptation of Liu Cixin's wildly popular book series, which is also co-created by Alexander Woo, adheres to some of the novel's more spectacular ideas while adding a few of its own. One of the most creatively disturbing elements of the story comes when scientists including Jin (Jess Hong) step into a technologically advanced video game world that poses complex questions about the future. They're tasked with helping global leaders understand a series of Chaotic Eras that put their people in danger, except people don't simply freeze or burn when their earth's weather changes — they dehydrate their bodies and roll up into skin sacks.