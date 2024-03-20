Star Wars: The Acolyte Brings An Attack Of The Clones Storyline Full Circle

One of the most exciting "Star Wars" projects in the works — as in, one that we know for sure will actually get released and not canceled then maybe uncanceled – is "Star Wars: The Acolyte." For one, it is finally giving us a "Star Wars" title with not just two but a whole bunch of lightsaber users. The "Acolyte" trailer alone features an incredible shot of lightsabers igniting, echoing the all-time great "Star Wars" moment where Mace Windu declares, "This party's over."

That's because "The Acolyte" is set during the High Republic era of "Star Wars," a time of peace and prosperity for the galaxy and Jedi Order. During this period, the Jedi were more diverse, worked distinctly from the Old Republic, and served as actual diplomats (as opposed to being a corrupt and dying police force à la the prequel trilogy).

The trailer makes two things clear about the plot of "The Acolyte." First, there is at least one Jedi acting like a noir private investigator — despite that technically not being part of the Jedi's job — and second, they are oblivious as to their real enemy: the Sith. This means we'll get a different type of "Star Wars" story than we've seen so far on TV — a grittier mystery with shadowy villains that pose a huge threat our protagonists are completely unequipped to deal with.

More importantly, these two things mean "The Acolyte" is bringing an underrated storyline from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" full circle — Obi-Wan's little investigation and journey to Kamino and then Geonosis. In that movie, Obi-Wan is a private eye investigating the attempted assassination of a senator (again, not a Jedi's job), and is oblivious to their real enemy — a Sith manipulating both sides of a war. Simply put, this rules.