Every Movie We Reviewed At SXSW 2024

If you're a movie lover — specifically someone who loves going to the movies — there's a more-than-decent chance that you got sucked into a MoviePass subscription at some point between 2015 and 2018. At one point, it was a deal that seemed too good to be true. Unlimited movies, all for as low as $10 per month depending on where you live in the country. Either way, it represented insane value for moviegoers and felt like a real moment of change in the industry. Then, it all flamed out in spectacular fashion in the summer of 2018.

MoviePass lost tens of millions of dollars. The business model was called into question, and its parent company ultimately had to file for bankruptcy. It was a disaster of epic proportions. But, it turns out, most of us aren't even aware of just how bad it was behind the scenes. A new documentary is here to shine a light on the app's meteoric rise and unbelievably rapid fall from grace. "MoviePass, MovieCrash" recently premiered at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, and I'm here to tell you it's essential viewing for anyone who got caught up in the madness several years ago.

Read our full piece about "MoviePass, MovieCrash" here.