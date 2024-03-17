The Weirdest Movie Of The Year Has No Dialogue And Stars A Family Of Bigfoots [SXSW 2024]

The history of cinema is littered with weird movies. For certain viewers these are special experiences, be it something for a very specific type of person to enjoy, or more of a challenge to be endured. It's difficult for me to say what camp "Sasquatch Sunset" falls into (that's probably for the individual to decide), but I can say with the utmost confidence that it is far and away the weirdest movie of 2024 thus far. If anything tops it before year's end, it's going to be an all-timer of an odd year at the movies. That much is certain.

Not to give the whole thing away here, as it's worth the experience for those who are game for something wildly offbeat, but we're talking about a movie with no human characters, lots of graphically gross moments, explicit Sasquatch sex, zero dialogue, and no subtitles to relay what is being communicated. That's just the tip of the iceberg; even the trailer can't possibly communicate the experience contained within the film itself.

The film recently screened at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, and, as a big fan of Bigfoot and other such cryptid creatures, I couldn't pass up the chance to see it. Hailing from the Zellner Brothers, it boasts an impressive cast led by Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network") and Riley Keough ("Mad Max: Fury Road") who are, for the entirety of the film, decked out in wildly impressive Sasquatch makeup. They don't get a single line of actual dialogue — nor do any other members of the minimal cast, for that matter. Instead, it's just grunts and noises with no subtitles for the film's entire runtime.

Taking place in the misty forests of North America, the movie centers on a family of Sasquatches. We follow them through the highs and lows of a formative year in the wild as they fight for survival, contending with an ever-changing world around them.