You're Going To Want To Watch The Trailer For One Of 2024's Strangest Movies

I have a confession to make: For much of my teenage years, I identified as what can only be described as a Sasquatch truther. I was radicalized by that infamous Zapruder-like footage of a supposed Bigfoot out for a casual stroll in 1967 (which, to be clear, was 1000% a guy in an ape suit) and attempted to chase that high ever since. I loved watching all those goofball Discovery Channel specials where supposedly reputable people trekked into the forests of the Pacific Northwest, set up cameras in areas rumored to host a high number of Bigfoot sightings, knocked pieces of wood together to attract the big guy (or gal!), and just waited around for the urban legend to just, I don't know, show itself. The aughts were a strange and confusing time, folks.

All of that is to say that this movie we're about to talk about just might be the very definition of "Up my alley." After making waves during its film festival premiere at Sundance due to its dialogue-free gimmick and ridiculous story, "Sunset Sasquatch" immediately rocketed up my list of upcoming must-watches. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, Christophe Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner, the film follows a family of what might very well be the last Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) around. As much as it might seem like a joke or a stunt, the raunchy movie earned mostly positive reviews, including that of /Film's own Bill Bria, who described it as, "...a celebration and an elegy for a creature that isn't and never was, 'Sasquatch Sunset' is kind of beautiful and kind of ridiculous."

Now, audiences everywhere can get a taste of what film festival attendees experienced through the first red band trailer. Check it out above ... but maybe don't watch this while at work.