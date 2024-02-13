You're Going To Want To Watch The Trailer For One Of 2024's Strangest Movies
I have a confession to make: For much of my teenage years, I identified as what can only be described as a Sasquatch truther. I was radicalized by that infamous Zapruder-like footage of a supposed Bigfoot out for a casual stroll in 1967 (which, to be clear, was 1000% a guy in an ape suit) and attempted to chase that high ever since. I loved watching all those goofball Discovery Channel specials where supposedly reputable people trekked into the forests of the Pacific Northwest, set up cameras in areas rumored to host a high number of Bigfoot sightings, knocked pieces of wood together to attract the big guy (or gal!), and just waited around for the urban legend to just, I don't know, show itself. The aughts were a strange and confusing time, folks.
All of that is to say that this movie we're about to talk about just might be the very definition of "Up my alley." After making waves during its film festival premiere at Sundance due to its dialogue-free gimmick and ridiculous story, "Sunset Sasquatch" immediately rocketed up my list of upcoming must-watches. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, Christophe Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner, the film follows a family of what might very well be the last Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) around. As much as it might seem like a joke or a stunt, the raunchy movie earned mostly positive reviews, including that of /Film's own Bill Bria, who described it as, "...a celebration and an elegy for a creature that isn't and never was, 'Sasquatch Sunset' is kind of beautiful and kind of ridiculous."
Now, audiences everywhere can get a taste of what film festival attendees experienced through the first red band trailer. Check it out above ... but maybe don't watch this while at work.
Sasquatch Sunset looks deliriously fun
I warned you, didn't I? Assuming you're not scandalized by the opening Sasquatch-on-Sasquatch action, hopefully, you'll agree that we're getting nothing but "Swiss Army Man" vibes from this footage. That likely means a steady stream of disgruntled walkouts once the unsuspecting general public decides to catch this movie without knowing a single thing about it going in but, if you're a fellow person of taste, that comparison should also get you unreasonably excited. "Sasquatch Sunset" is directed by David and Nathan Zellner, the sibling filmmaking duo behind 2014's "Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter" and, tellingly enough, a 2010 short film titled "Sasquatch Birth Journal 2" (which you can watch here). It seems they've perfected their original concept and are now ready to unleash that madness upon movie lovers everywhere. That's the power of cinema, baby!
The film is executive produced by acclaimed director Ari Aster, which is probably just another hint of where to set one's expectations. If that's not enough, you can peruse the official synopsis below. "Sasquatch Sunset" stomps into select theaters on April 12, 2024, ahead of its wide release a week later.
In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches — possibly the last of their enigmatic kind — embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them.