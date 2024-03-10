Sci-Fi Movies That Should Have Been Rated R

When a film is looking to maximize its box office, there are numerous factors to consider. Some films rely on star power to draw audiences. Others attach themselves to recognizable properties, hoping familiar titles and characters will bring audiences back. Then there's the film's MPA (Motion Picture Association) rating. In 2018, the organization formerly known as the Motion Picture Association of America released a report noting that over half of all films were rated R, the most-adult, most-restrictive rating. Accordingly, in 2022, Axios reported that R-rated films were drawing a smaller portion of box office revenue than ever.

"If the greatest chance of box office success is having a PG-13 rating, or not having an R-rating, then that's where the industry really had to go," media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told the outlet. Still, he noted, there is often an audience for edgier fare, especially edgy genre fare. "Some of the best movies of all time have benefited from wearing the R rating as a badge of honor," Dergarabedian said. "Many horror (and action) films benefit from this harder-edged designation, which can often lead to greater success."

The same applies to science fiction movies, although studios often aren't willing to take the chance. Instead, we're left with disappointing films that would have been more interesting — or at least, more entertaining — if they had leaned into an R-rating, indulging in a little extra violence, profanity, and sexuality. All things considered, the sci-fi movies on this list really should have been rated R.