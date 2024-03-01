Dune: Part Two Cast & Character Guide

Spoilers for "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" follow.

When audiences first learned that "Dune" would be split in two, there were quite a few skeptical reactions. The 2010s, after all, were filled with multi-part adaptations of books that arguably weren't long enough to require more than one movie. Even with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," a 750-page book that certainly made good use of that extra breathing room, the production still got plenty of flak for splitting it up. "Final Minutes Of Last Harry Potter Movie To Be Split Into Seven Separate Films," The Onion joked at the time, mocking the series for dragging out the story for money, as well as mocking the fans for being so okay with it.

Although it was probably unfair to make fun of "Harry Potter" specifically for this choice, the criticism in general did feel increasingly prescient as "The Hunger Games" and "The Hobbit" pulled similar, far-less-sympathetic stunts. If the 400-page "Fellowship of the Ring" was capable of being adapted into a single movie, audiences wondered in 2014, then why did the 250-page "The Hobbit" need three?

Luckily, "Dune: Part Two" (read our review here) has largely beaten the cash-grab allegations. Part of that's just because of how good it is, but part of it's thanks to how it truly feels like its own separate thing. "Dune: Part Two" doesn't just have a different tone and focus than the first movie, but it involves the addition of multiple new members of the cast. Characters like Paul, Jessica, Chani, Stilgar, and Gurney Halleck are still around, of course, but this time they're joined by a handful of fascinating, game-changing new players.