The Superman Side Character Rachel Brosnahan Is Most Excited To See With Lois Lane
"Superman: Legacy" is shaping up to be a packed feature. We've known for some time that our new Supes will be played by "Pearl" co-star David Corenswet, while Lois Lane will be portrayed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Rachel Brosnahan. But DC Studios co-head and writer/director of the upcoming film, James Gunn, has crammed a whole host of other characters into his reboot.
So far, we've had confirmation that Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex Luthor, while Nathan Fillion will appear as a Green Lantern alongside Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. But there's more. "Twilight" actor Edi Gathegi will play Mr. Terrific and there's every chance Gunn's brother Sean will appear following his casting in the new DC Universe as Maxwell Lord. That's a heck of a lot of significant supporting characters to cram into a reboot that also has the unenviable task of launching the all-new DC Universe following the demise of the DC Extended Universe. Thankfully, Gunn addressed fan concerns over "Legacy" being packed with so many other heroes, saying that the extra characters are there "because they help tell Superman's story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise." While that's good to hear, we'll obviously have to see how things actually turn out when the film arrives in 2025.
In the meantime, Rachel Brosnahan clearly has a favorite among all these side characters, and can't wait to share the screen with this particular cast member.
Brosnahan is excited to star alongside her 'TV friend'
Not content with packing his Superman movie full of side heroes, an iconic villain, and introducing a whole new Man of Steel actor, James Gunn also wanted to bring in a lesser-known character from DC history. Back in July 2023 it was announced that none other than NoHo Hank himself, "Barry" co-star Anthony Carrigan will be playing Metamorpho in Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot.
In the comics, the character is an archeologist named Rex Mason who gains the power to transform parts of his body into various objects after being exposed to an ancient meteor. Metamorpho is not only a bit of a deep cut, he's a pretty zany and unusual character which should make him a good fit for Gunn's universe — especially with the Emmy-nominated Carrigan playing him. Just how much he'll feature in the jam-packed "Superman: Legacy" remains unclear, but at least co-star Rachel Brosnahan is looking forward to her scenes with him.
The actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and was asked about appearing alongside her "TV friend," to which she said:
"It's so exciting to have been doing this long enough that you run into the same people over and over again. I've been such a fan of Anthony's for such a long time. He's incredible on 'Barry' and I have no doubt that he's gonna be equally as amazing. We're — we've got at least a couple moments together in the film, and we're really excited."
How much time will Brosnahan and Carrigan actually get?
At this stage, James Gunn has gathered his impressive cast in Atlanta for a table read, posting a shot of the group to his Instagram, which included a brief glimpse at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor look. Anthony Carrigan was also in evidence among the expansive cast, which is all well and good but I'm genuinely intrigued as to how Gunn is going to balance everything in with his upcoming reboot.
One of the central ideas propelling the movies is that David Corenswet's Superman lives in a world where superheroes already exist — hence the bevvy of Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and obscure DC heroes set to appear. Now, Gunn is obviously no stranger to making superhero films based around ensemble casts, but he's not just making another "Guardians of the Galaxy" here. Rebooting Superman is enough of a challenge in and of itself without adding all these other characters. That's not to say it won't work, just that it will be really interesting to see how Gunn tackles the challenge, and just how much screentime Rachel Brosnahan and Anthony Carrigan will eventually share.
In Gunn's hands, Metamorpho seems like he could have made for an interesting solo movie by himself, and who knows, maybe the director is planning something for Metamorpho in the future as part of his DC overhaul. For now, we'll have lots more news about "Legacy" to look forward to as shooting gets underway.
"Superman: Legacy" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.