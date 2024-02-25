A Seven-Day Deadline Miraculously Led To One Of The Twilight Zone's Best Episodes

For as much as Rod Serling's landmark anthology series "The Twilight Zone" reinvented the genre of science fiction storytelling, many of its best episodes also deal in the world of the fantastical, whether through witches, time-traveling radios, or just plain inexplicable phenomena. What kept "The Twilight Zone" consistent through it all is its focus on human nature and irony, the idea of following desire ultimately leading to one's downfall. You can see that in many of the classic episodes of the show, no matter what the genre is.

That focus on human drama is what keeps "Jess-Belle," a most unusual episode of "The Twilight Zone," in the running for the show's top tier. For one, "Jess-Belle" came out of the show's difficult fourth season, during which CBS had contracted hour-long episodes, twice as long as the episodes' usual length, per Marc Scott Zicree's indispensable "Twilight Zone Companion." While "Twilight Zone" was a perfect half-hour show, with just enough time to explore the depths of its premises, the added strain on the production and writing teams of effectively creating twice the amount of material did not result in the show's best work.

Part of the strain, meanwhile, came from Rod Serling's relative absence through the show's fourth season. While Serling was still busy as a writer for the show, his hosting bits, one of the most iconic details of the show, were greatly simplified to more efficiently use production time and to work around his schedule.

"Jess-Belle" could have been a casualty of the shift in "The Twilight Zone." It was written and filmed on a remarkably efficient timeline, so much so that it became the only Rod Serling-era episode of the show to not feature Rod Serling's closing, moralistic narration. Despite all that, it became one of the show's most bewitching episodes.