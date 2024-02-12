The Internet Has Forever Ruined Super Bowl Movie Trailers

Yes, there's a smidge of stupid millennial nostalgia to this. I know. I'm aware. I'm annoyed about this one day a year, so forgive me. I'll be a normal functioning adult again tomorrow. But just watch this year's batch of Super Bowl movie trailers. Go ahead. /Film wrote up a whole bunch of them. Note what they have in common: lackluster editing, a lack of dramatic panache, and, most tellingly, instructions that the viewer should go online right now to watch the "full" trailer.

That's what Super Bowl movie trailers are now. They're ... ads! And yes, movie trailers themselves are also ads, but at least they're ads that can pretend to be something more, something more artistic and useful. But these "Big Game" spots are literally advertisements for the advertisements, and play as such. Rather than feel like carefully crafted events, these spots are now chaotically whittled versions of the full trailer that has been simultaneously released online. These movies are now treating the internet as the proper battlefield, and just letting folks watching the game know what's up.

But what if the folks watching the game don't really care to go online and watch the full trailer? What if they see the odd, haphazard "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailer during the game and miss the jaw-dropping actual trailer available on YouTube? Wouldn't that be a shame? And doesn't it hurt the movie when folks who could've had such a strong first impression made on them hand-wave it away because what they just saw didn't encourage them to look for more?

I'm not mad that we can now instantly and easily watch movie trailers on the internet. But yeah, it may be silly, but I am bummed that the art of the Super Bowl movie trailer is now a relic of 20 years ago, and there's no logical reason for it to ever make a comeback.

