Taylor Swift Makes Ryan Gosling Cry In New Trailer For The Fall Guy

It's a good time to be a Ryan Gosling fan, an even better time to be Swiftie, and the best time to be both. A new Super Bowl trailer for "The Fall Guy" just came out, and not only does it promise another delightfully silly performance from Gosling to top last year's "Barbie," but it also features Gosling's character Colt Seavers crying in the car to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

We've all been there: Swift's defiant, mournful hit is the go-to song for anyone reminiscing on a failed romantic relationship. Gosling's character himself is the first to say so when Emily Blunt's character asks him incredulously, "Were you just listening to Taylor Swift?" Gosling responds not with shame or avoidance but with a straightforward affirmation: "Doesn't everyone?"

It's the perfect clip to include in a trailer for the 2024 Super Bowl, which will almost certainly be watched by more Taylor Swift fans than usual. This isn't the typical demographic that Super Bowl ads tend to pander to, but then again, this isn't a normal Super Bowl.