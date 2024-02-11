Taylor Swift Makes Ryan Gosling Cry In New Trailer For The Fall Guy
It's a good time to be a Ryan Gosling fan, an even better time to be Swiftie, and the best time to be both. A new Super Bowl trailer for "The Fall Guy" just came out, and not only does it promise another delightfully silly performance from Gosling to top last year's "Barbie," but it also features Gosling's character Colt Seavers crying in the car to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
We've all been there: Swift's defiant, mournful hit is the go-to song for anyone reminiscing on a failed romantic relationship. Gosling's character himself is the first to say so when Emily Blunt's character asks him incredulously, "Were you just listening to Taylor Swift?" Gosling responds not with shame or avoidance but with a straightforward affirmation: "Doesn't everyone?"
It's the perfect clip to include in a trailer for the 2024 Super Bowl, which will almost certainly be watched by more Taylor Swift fans than usual. This isn't the typical demographic that Super Bowl ads tend to pander to, but then again, this isn't a normal Super Bowl.
Gosling back in Himbo mode
The most important message the "Fall Guy" Super Bowl spot leaves us with is that this is a movie for those who prefer Gosling as he appears in "Saturday Night Live" or "The Nice Guys" or "Barbie." This is a movie about him being very hot, kind of dumb, and a lot of fun. The trailer fully understands Gosling's status as a heartthrob and is leaning into it 100%. In fact, it leans into it much so that it seems to forget that Emily Blunt's Jody Moreno is also a main character here; although she features prominently in previous trailers, here she feels like much more of an afterthought.
That's not to say the ad is solely trying to appeal to women, of course. The editing, interspersing of badass clips with one-word cards saying stuff "teamwork," "minerals," "handslaps," "boats" "birds," and so on, is reminiscent of the "men! men! men!" montage in "Barbie." If you're looking for a cool action flick full of guys kicking ass and taking names, the trailer wants you to know that "The Fall Guy" is very much the movie for you.
It also promises the appearances of stars like Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Stephanie Hsu, along with a lot of crime, action, and plenty of comedic misunderstandings. It may not win any Oscars, but it sure looks like a fun time.
"The Fall Guy" releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.