Tina Fey's Mini 30 Rock Reunion Was The Most Watched Super Bowl Commercial
Last night, millions tuned into the 2024 Super Bowl. As has become a capitalist tradition, even people who aren't football fans watched the big game just to see all of the big new commercials, man of which feature some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. In addition to new trailers for upcoming blockbusters like "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Twisters," there were also some hilarious commercials with Ben Affleck forming a hip-hop group with Matt Damon for Dunkin and Arnold Schwarzenegger reuniting with his "Twins" co-star Danny DeVito for State Farm insurance. But none of those ads were the most watched on YouTube during Super Bowl Sunday.
You might be asking yourself, if everyone is watching the Super Bowl, how do you determine the most watched commercial? Well, according to Variety, this is based on YouTube's own viewing stats that it measured worldwide on gameday, starting February 11 from 12:00am ET until the end of the game at 10:46pm ET. Based on those parameters, it was Booking.com's new commercial starring "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Mean Girls" writer Tina Fey, complete with a mini "30 Rock" reunion, that was the most watched commercial of the night. If you missed it during the game, you can watch it below.
So many Tina Feys
In the commercial, Tina Fey touts the many travel options that are apparently available on Booking.com, which allows her to utilize a bunch of Tina Fey body doubles to experience as much as possible. While most of the doubles are random commercial actors, there are a few recognizable faces to be spotted. Right out of the gate, we've got "30 Rock" co-star Jane Krakowski in the perfect role as "Splurgy Tina," who wants a hotel near Beverly Hills' famous Rodeo Drive. After that, we get a sasquatch as "Rustic Tina," who loves a Wyoming cabin. And who is that alongside the bespectacled Bigfoot? It's "30 Rock" co-star Jack McBrayer. Finally, it all wraps up with eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close as "Wild Tina," riding a horse through a beautiful field.
Tina Fey picked up the Booking.com mantle from fellow comedy star Melissa McCarthy, who has been the star of the travel website's commercials for a while now. In fact, Booking.com also had the most watched advertisement during last year's Super Bowl with one of its commercials starring McCarthy (along with her husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone).
However, the commercial shown above is only the 30-second version that aired during the game. There's an extended version of the commercial that runs around a minute and a half, and it features a handful of other Tina Fey doubles, including "Glee" co-star Dot Jones as "Cool Mom Tina" scaling a palm tree. In fact, the longer version actually makes the commercial even better.
Tina Fey, no!
Another scene with Jane Krakowski has "Splurgy Tina" getting comfortable and saucy in a five-star location. As for Jack McBrayer's role, it's made a little more weird, as he stands beside "Rustic Tina" and says, "We like the peace and quiet," which implies that Jack McBrayer is in a relationship with Bigfoot. But I suppose that would make sense for Kenneth from "30 Rock." Anyway, that peace and quiet is interrupted when hikers snap a picture of the mythical creature, throwing "Rustic Tina" into a rage.
Even the Glenn Close bit gets a new layer. Rather than just wrapping up the commercial by stealing Tina Fey's line, the comedian acknowledges that the "Fatal Attraction" star is her nemesis. Then Tina Fey zooms off to the Texas farm, where "Wild Tina" doesn't even recognize the real Tina Fey upon her arrival.
While it's a fun commercial, it's somewhat surprising that this was the most-watched advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday, especially after Booking.com took the same title last year. Are the commercials that popular, or has the website figured out how to get the most eyes on their advertisement before the game? Either way, I'm not upset at seeing some of the "30 Rock" cast on-screen in the same commercial, even if they weren't actually together.