Tina Fey's Mini 30 Rock Reunion Was The Most Watched Super Bowl Commercial

Last night, millions tuned into the 2024 Super Bowl. As has become a capitalist tradition, even people who aren't football fans watched the big game just to see all of the big new commercials, man of which feature some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. In addition to new trailers for upcoming blockbusters like "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Twisters," there were also some hilarious commercials with Ben Affleck forming a hip-hop group with Matt Damon for Dunkin and Arnold Schwarzenegger reuniting with his "Twins" co-star Danny DeVito for State Farm insurance. But none of those ads were the most watched on YouTube during Super Bowl Sunday.

You might be asking yourself, if everyone is watching the Super Bowl, how do you determine the most watched commercial? Well, according to Variety, this is based on YouTube's own viewing stats that it measured worldwide on gameday, starting February 11 from 12:00am ET until the end of the game at 10:46pm ET. Based on those parameters, it was Booking.com's new commercial starring "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Mean Girls" writer Tina Fey, complete with a mini "30 Rock" reunion, that was the most watched commercial of the night. If you missed it during the game, you can watch it below.