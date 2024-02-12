Good Will Dunkin: Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Reunite For A 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Since they co-wrote "Good Will Hunting," Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's real friendship has been an inseparable part of both their public images. Just last year, the two boys from Boston starred together in "Air" (Affleck directed), produced by their co-founded studio Artists Equity. Is there anything Ben loves more than his friend? Maaaaayyyybee Dunkin Donuts.

Dunkin is a Massachusetts staple (it was founded in Quincy). Mix that with some unfortunate paparazzi photos and Affleck's love for the coffee franchise is the stuff of memes (the love runs in the family, as Casey Affleck proved on "Saturday Night Live").

To Affleck's credit, he's leaned into the joke — and is making money off of it. At the 2023 Super Bowl, he played himself in a Dunkin Donuts commercial, now working at the establishment. Not for the salary, but for love of the game. Affleck is back at it in the Dunkin commercial from the 2024 Super Bowl, this time dragging Matt Damon in with him.