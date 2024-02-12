Good Will Dunkin: Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Reunite For A 2024 Super Bowl Commercial
Since they co-wrote "Good Will Hunting," Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's real friendship has been an inseparable part of both their public images. Just last year, the two boys from Boston starred together in "Air" (Affleck directed), produced by their co-founded studio Artists Equity. Is there anything Ben loves more than his friend? Maaaaayyyybee Dunkin Donuts.
Dunkin is a Massachusetts staple (it was founded in Quincy). Mix that with some unfortunate paparazzi photos and Affleck's love for the coffee franchise is the stuff of memes (the love runs in the family, as Casey Affleck proved on "Saturday Night Live").
To Affleck's credit, he's leaned into the joke — and is making money off of it. At the 2023 Super Bowl, he played himself in a Dunkin Donuts commercial, now working at the establishment. Not for the salary, but for love of the game. Affleck is back at it in the Dunkin commercial from the 2024 Super Bowl, this time dragging Matt Damon in with him.
The DunKings
In this commercial, Affleck decides to crash his wife Jennifer Lopez's recording studio, carrying on from the previous one where she found him working at Dunkin. To get back at her, Affleck has formed a hip-hop group, the DunKings. The group wears matching orange and pink tracksuits with Dunkin branding. It also includes another Boston celebrity, former New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, musician Jack Harlow, and an understandably unenthused Damon ("Sometimes it's really hard to be your friend").
Affleck goes all out on the goofiness, knocking his accent up a notch too to "Pahk the cah in Hahvahd yahd levels" and makes unforgettable expressions and dance moves. The DunKings' debut performance ends with Damon paraphrasing "Good Will Hunting" — "How do you like them... donuts (I'm so sorry)."
The DunKings are ejected from the studio (minus Brady). As Affleck and Damon walk off, the former assures his embarrassed friend they're getting a drink named after them. One wonders if it will be a hit like the Dunkaccino.