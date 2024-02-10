We Need To Talk About The Mysterious Laundry Lady In True Detective: Night Country Episode 5

Spoilers follow.

Well, we're five episodes into "True Detective: Night Country" and the mystery just keeps getting more... mysterious. What caused a group of research scientists to perish in apparent anguish on the Alaskan tundra? How is that linked to the murder of Annie Kowtok, an Indigenous woman whose body was found dumped in the small town of Ennis some years before the discovery of the scientist's bodies? And how does the spiral from season 1 fit into all of this?

At this point, there's all sorts of speculation among fans, including talk of pollution causing the inhabitants of Ennis, Alaska to lose their minds, and even a potential Lovecraftian creature that would finally fulfill the cosmic horror promises of season 1. Considering new showrunner Issa López's penchant for weaving the paranormal with gritty realism, as evidenced in her 2017 feature "Tigers Are Not Afraid," it wouldn't be completely out of the question to see "Night Country" go full supernatural by the end of its six-episode run.

But that's just one of many theories regarding exactly what's going on in "Night Country," some of which are a lot more grounded in reality than talk of eldritch beasts rising from the ice. For example, as /Film's Valerie Ettenhoffer writes, "Someone could have killed Annie for being an outspoken activist, and someone could have killed the scientists as a result of addiction, mental illness, or rage, because they saw something they shouldn't have, or as punishment for some misdeeds that haven't come to light yet." As things progress, one character keeps cropping up who would fit this particular theory nicely, and episode five of "Night Country" just added yet more weight to the idea this mysterious character could have something to do with the scientists' deaths.