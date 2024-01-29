The Spiral Isn't The Only Season 1 Symbolism In True Detective: Night Country

This article contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

2014's "True Detective" season 1 introduced a whole host of unique symbols, tropes, and stylistic choices to the crime procedural. It was so visually distinctive that fans have long since pined for the affecting mix of cosmic horror symbolism, occult mythology, and eclectic styles drawn from various religions native to Southern Louisiana that gave Nic Pizzolatto's original season its inescapably intoxicating atmosphere. The tone of that initial run of episodes was enhanced by director Cary Fukunaga, who shot the Louisiana setting with an impeccable eye for the inherent creepiness of its vast backwaters and ghost towns that, in Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey)'s words, were "like somebody's memory of a town, and the memory is fading."

This is why fans of that first season will no doubt be exhilarated by "True Detective: Night Country" and its usage of season 1 symbolism. New showrunner Issa Lòpez has crafted what is effectively a direct sequel to season 1, confirming that the ghostly figure witnessed by Fiona Shaw's Rose Agineau is, in fact, Rust Cohle's father, Travis. What's more, the cult from season 1, run by the insidious and powerful Tuttle family, is revealed to be funding the research station at the heart of the mystery in "Night Country."

All of this was foreshadowed when the trailer for "Night Country" dropped in 2023 and was replete with the same spiral symbols that were seen throughout season 1. Now, we can say for sure that these two seasons are linked. But the spiral, the Tuttle cult, and Travis Cohle are far from the only links to season 1. There's also a specific symbol from the 2014 season that's been cropping up throughout "Night Country" and is just as ominous, and perhaps even more fascinating, than the ubiquitous spiral.