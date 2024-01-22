True Detective: Night Country's Second Episode Proves That The Spiral Is More Than A Callback

This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

The first time we glimpse the spiral in the first season of "True Detective" is when Detective Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) inspects Dora Lange's corpse, which is propped up in a ritualistic manner. This is not the only time the spiral appears — we see it as a tattoo and as a part of Cohle's vision/hallucination of the shape made up by a flock of birds above an abandoned church. A primary reason why season 1 of the series is so rewatchable can be attributed to its open-ended intrigue, much like a spiral, that does not consume itself like an ouroboros. While there are countless ways to interpret what the spiral truly means, as it is established as a symbol for the depraved Tuttle cult, its symbolism remains one that evokes cyclical loops and inevitability.

"True Detective: Night Country" honors its predecessors in a taut, smart fashion, while situating its premise in a space that feels liminal, namely the fictional mining town of Ennis, where the central mystery unfolds. The spiral was seen in the show's trailers, which, at the time, could have been construed as an Easter egg meant to establish parallels to season 1. However, episode 2 of the show confirms that the spiral is more than just a callback, and could very well be a significant part of the case that Detective Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) are trying to solve.

Let's look into the possible interpretations of the spiral with regards to season 1, and how "Night Country" uses it to evoke the esoteric and supernatural, granting the Tsalal Arctic base disappearance case an even darker tint.