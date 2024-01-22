True Detective: Night Country Just Recalled David Fincher's Most Disturbing Moment

This article contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country" episode 2.

After three seasons, show creator Nic Pizzolatto has stepped away from "True Detective," clearing the way for new showrunner Issa López. The writer/director of 2017's excellent "Tigers Are Not Afraid" has created what might be the best season of "True Detective" since the original, restoring cosmic horror elements to the show and bringing back plenty of the dense philosophizing that Matthew McConaughey's Rust Cohle provided in season 1.

It seems that the inaugural season was a big influence on López, who has spoken about trying to emulate the tone of Pizzolatto's Louisiana noir. However, the new showrunner also found that her rewatch of season 1 led her to another influence: David Fincher's 1995 film "Seven." As she told the "Movies That Made Me" podcast, "What immediately hit me is how similar ['True Detective' season 1] is to 'Seven,'" before going on to reveal that her rewatch of "True Detective" led her to revisit Fincher's crime thriller, explaining how it informed her creative process for "Night Country":

"The atmosphere and, 'We're living in this world that is broken and corrupt and there's nothing we can do because it will eat us' is what 'True Detective' is, absolutely. And this feeling of something very corrupt happening behind the scenes of the parts of society we don't want to look at, which are all of the things that helped me for 'Night Country'."

But as the opening of episode 2 of "Night Country" reveals, it wasn't just a general atmosphere or point of view that López took from "Seven."