Peri Gilpin's Frasier Return Created A Timing Issue That Had To Be Fixed

After a season that contained brief sparks of the magic that made the original "Frasier" so beloved, the Paramount+ revival series actually ended on a high note. The "Frasier" reboot season finale stacked up quite well against previous Christmas episodes, featuring a classic Frasier dinner party gone awry and some decently executed farce that recalled the original sitcom's inimitable mix of humor and heart.

But there's no doubt the best part of the finale was the return of Peri Gilpin. Across all 11 seasons of the original sitcom, the actor played Roz, Frasier's producer at Seattle radio station KACL. The character became just as beloved as the rest of the supporting cast, which included David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's equally pompous brother Niles, John Mahoney as the brothers' father Martin, and Jane Leeves as housekeeper and Martin's carer, Daphne. But none of these other actors chose to return for the revival show, forcing star Kelsey Grammer and his new writing team to develop other ideas for the character.

That resulted in Frasier returning to Boston, the city in which Grammer's character first debuted on the classic sitcom "Cheers." Alas, he'd arrive in Beantown unaccompanied by any of the characters fans of the original show had come to love. Still, the revival series did manage to bring back some fan-favorites as guest stars, including Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Sternin, Frasier's ex-wife and mother to his son, Freddy (played on the new show by Jack Cutmore-Scott). But the guest star who made the biggest impact was easily Gilpin herself, as evidenced by the overwhelming reception she received.