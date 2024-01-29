Night Country Episode 3 Just Restored A Classic True Detective Trope

Anyone paying any attention to the "True Detective: Night Country" discourse will surely have noticed a rift forming among viewers. Specifically, there are those who can't stop comparing the new episodes to the original 2014 season, and those who say "Night Country" should be viewed as its own thing, entirely divorced from what came before. However you feel about it, new showrunner Issa López, who replaces show creator Nic Pizzolatto, has not only been open about how influenced she was by Pizzolatto's inaugural season, but has peppered "Night Country" with homages, callbacks, and outright continuations of themes and specific narrative threads from the 2014 episodes — to the extent that "Night Country" is essentially a stealth sequel to season 1.

Thus far, the biggest link to the initial season has been the inclusion of the spiral symbol, which cropped up throughout the "Night Country" trailer. This motif appeared throughout season 1 and represented the sinister Carcosa cult responsible for the ritual murders that Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) investigated. What's more, "Night Country" seemingly confirmed in episode 2 that the ghostly figure witnessed by Fiona Shaw's Rose Agineau was in fact Rust's father, Travis Cohle. If that wasn't enough to link the two seasons, there's also the revelation that the family behind the Carcosa cult, Louisiana's powerful Tuttle dynasty, are funding the Tsalal research station at the center of the mystery in "Night Country."

All that is to say that Issa López's take on the crime anthology simply cannot be divorced from Pizzolatto's first season — a fact which López has seemingly been unafraid to embrace in press interviews. But it's not just spiral symbols and Rust relatives that the new showrunner borrowed from her predecessor, as episode 3 of "Night Country" proves.