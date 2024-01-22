Why A Pivotal M*A*S*H Episode Was Kept On The Backburner For Years

The groundbreaking television sitcom version of "M*A*S*H" may have been centered on the Korean War, but it famously ran for 11 years, over three times as long as the war. Like a lot of series, the length of its run led to significant tonal shifts as writers and actors left the show and new creatives came on. In particular, "M*A*S*H" went from an acidic, satirical portrait of military cynicism at a mobile surgical unit (the 4077th) to a much more earnestly anti-war show.

You can trace a lot of those changes in the ways the series' characters changed and developed. In the first half of the show, most of the folk who work at the 4077th are either bureaucratic blowhards like Majors Frank Burns (Larry Linville) and Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan (Loretta Swit) or nihilistic, hedonist heroes like "Hawkeye" Pierce (Alan Alda). Surrounded by war and death, the characters had extremes to lean into, for either comedic or dramatic effect. Bit by bit, though, things changed. Characters were switched out, their replacements were a little warmer, and the tone of the show gradually softened.

Still, the biggest change the show ran into came during its sixth season, as part of a two-part episode called "Comrades in Arms." Margaret and Hawkeye were natural enemies for much of the show up to that point; the self-serious military nurse versus the relaxed, martini-swilling surgeon. By that season, the show had found the cast members it would keep until the very end, and the antagonism between Hawkeye and Margaret was beginning to look like a relic from the early days. The best means of resolving it was a simple one: have them sleep with each other, using a script Alda had written years earlier.