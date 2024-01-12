The Mean Girls Movie Musical Cuts A Transformers Joke From The Stage Version (And More)

Speaking of teen-based theatricality, the "Mean Girls" movie musical doesn't include Cady envisioning a savannah prowled by high schoolers costumed in amateurish knock-offs of the stage costumes from the Broadway musical version of "The Lion King" (the stage adaptation of Disney's smash-hit animated film musical was playing a few streets away from the August Wilson Theatre that housed "Mean Girls").

Furthermore, pop culture is ever so the hyper-fixation of young adults, and teens might make theatre out of anything. Think of the virally famous "Alien" stage adaptation by New Jersey high schoolers armed with props molded from recycled materials and their imagination. You yourself may have gone to school with nerds who could cobble together elaborate "Transformers" cosplay and show off their ability to fold impressively into vehicles when they crouch, which is exactly what happened in the "Mean Girls" stage musical before the Plastics' winter dance fiasco. I recall scores of laughter and applause for the 10-second gag, so it's fair to assume it was a repeated hit with the audience every performance.

In the movie adaptation, this performance fanart is substituted with Damian ("A Strange Loop" star Jaquel Spivey) slaying his fan moment by singing the "ICarly" theme song in French at the talent show. You have to give Damian his roses for being so avant-garde.