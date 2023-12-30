How Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone Made His Real Life Into A Horror Movie

"Terrifier 2" might have been a surprise hit in 2022, proving too brutal for even some seasoned horror fans. But you'd never have expected such success based on the original movie. Released in 2016, "Terrifier" took director Damien Leone's psychotic slasher Art the Clown, previously the star of several short films, and built a whole movie around his gory exploits. Sadly, the result was less than impressive. As /Film's Chris Evangelista put it in his "Terrifier 2" review:

"The first "Terrifier" is what I'd call 'crap' [...] While I freely admit the film is loaded with some incredibly practical gore, the movie itself is little more than a plotless, storyless, valueless excuse to showcase that gore and not much else."

Luckily, Leone stepped up his game for "Terrifier 2," as evidenced by the much improved critical response, the $15 million it made on a $250,000 budget, and the fact we'll soon be getting the highly-anticipated "Terrifier 3." With the second installment, Leone continued to showcase his "incredibly practical gore," which was most famously put to use in the now infamous Allie kill scene — a scene that also happens to be the director's favorite of the whole franchise.

But "Terrifier 2" did more than just maintain Leone's talent for creating alarmingly realistic practical gore effects. The film also demonstrated his talent for establishing and maintaining an effective tone, building the mythology of Art the Clown, and writing in a way that was apparently suppressed for the original "Terrifier." If you ask the man himself, that was intentional, and driven by a desire to inject his real-life experiences into the sequel and have the film resonate with audiences as a result.