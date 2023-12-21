Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Ending Explained: Ocean To Ocean

Warning: this post contains major spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

After five years, the best superhero movie of 2018 that did not win an Oscar is finally back with a sequel. "Aquaman" remains a high point of the DCEU, a fantastical adventure movie with great worldbuilding, cool performances, an excellent horror scene, and some of the most bonkers moments in the superhero genre — like a drums-playing octopus, an army of crab people, and Julie Andrews playing an aquatic kaiju.

Now, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" doubles down on everything its predecessor did by letting James Wan go fully nuts. It expands the world of Aquaman by bringing in a mythical threat and introducing DC's answer to Mordor, it has a poignant story about the current threat to the environment, and it also gives us a fun road trip movie with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson as bickering brothers that once fought to the death.

With this being not only the end of the "Aquaman" series, but of the DC Expanded Universe at large, there is a lot riding on "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom" to deliver a satisfying conclusion.