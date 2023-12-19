How The Success Of Aquaman Let James Wan Go Fully Nuts With The Sequel [Exclusive]

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is almost here after Covid delays and all the changes at Warner Bros. It's one I'm looking forward to, because, even though this is the last film that's part of the old DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the first film was a blast. I mean, it had a drum-playing octopus named Topo. How can you not love that?

Director James Wan didn't try to stay in the sort of darker vibe the DCEU was giving off at the time. He was making a movie about a superhero who swims through fish poop, and he made it fun. The film grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office (according to Box Office Mojo). A sequel was inevitable. However, after James Gunn and producer Peter Safran took the reins over at DC, announcing that things were going to change, the remaining DCEU films were sort of left hanging without much purpose.

In a way, it works to have this be the last DCEU entry, especially because "The Lost Kingdom" appears to have the same joyful vibe as the first film. /Film's own Jacob Hall recently got a chance to chat with Wan about the success of the first film, and how that gave him license to go fully nuts with the sequel.