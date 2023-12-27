Frasier's Anthony LaPaglia Questions If There's A Place For Simon Moon In The Reboot

2023 was the year Frasier Crane returned to the small screen following a 20-year break. The "Frasier" revival brought Kelsey Grammer's beloved psychiatrist into the streaming era with a 10-episode series that saw the titular doctor return to Boston some 30 years after he left "Cheers" to star in his own sitcom. That sitcom would, of course, become one of the most celebrated examples of the genre, following Frasier as he started a new life in Seattle alongside his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), father Martin (John Mahoney), and their live-in housekeeper Daphne (Jane Leeves).

It was this supporting cast, along with Peri Gilpin as Frasier's talk radio show producer, Roz, that made the show a classic — though, calling them supporting characters isn't really fair. Despite Kelsey Grammer's not-so-modest opinion that his character was the key to the success of "Frasier," Niles, Martin, Daphne, and Roz were equally as important. Sadly, none of them chose to return for the revival, leaving Grammer to forge ahead with a new story and an all-new supporting cast.

The new cast is decent enough but capturing that original "Frasier" magic was always going to be nigh on impossible. Still, the new series did at least bring back a few familiar faces in cameo form, with Bebe Neuwirth returning for a guest role as Frasier's ex-wife Lilith. The season finale also saw the return of Gilpin as Roz, in a touching episode that also did a decent job of constructing a classic farce à la Frasier. Meanwhile, fans remain desperate to see David Hyde Pierce's Niles return, perhaps accompanied by his wife, Daphne. But there's an unlikely former "Frasier" guest star who's also eager to come back.