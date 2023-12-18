How To Watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes At Home
Would it be a stretch to call "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" a surprise success? Between Hollywood's many (and sweaty) failed attempts to score a hit tentpole this year and eight years having passed since "Mockingjay — Part 2" ended the original "Hunger Games" tetralogy on a box office low, there was fair reason to suspect "Songbirds and Snakes" would prove to be yet another financially disappointing return to the well. Yet, despite that, the "Hunger Games" prequel has done alright by itself since its opening last month, trucking along to a global box office haul in the vicinity of $300 million.
It absolutely helped that director Francis Lawrence (who's helmed every "Hunger Games" film to date after the first movie) kept his budget down to a relatively modest $100 million. "Songbirds and Snakes" itself was perhaps the most divisive entry in the series thus far, earning a mixed response from critics (in his review for /Film, Jeremy Mathai wrote that it "feels caught between its humbler, more character-driven aims and the blockbuster expectations of reinvigorating a brand") and a respectable, though not fantastic, B+ CinemaScore. At the same time, it landed in second place on our ranking of all the "Hunger Games" films and the /Film staff have heard from many people individually arguing that it's the best "Hunger Games" film (and not just in a "There are dozens of us!" kind of way).
If you've been waiting to check out "Songbirds and Snakes" for yourself on the home market or simply keen on revisiting it, we have good news! The film will become available to buy or rent digitally just in time for the winter holidays ... because nothing says holiday cheer like teenage gladiatorial competitions and oppressive totalitarian governments.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes heads to PVOD
Much like the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy revealed how a young, innocent, podracing boy grew up to become Darth Vader, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" serves as an origin story for Coriolanus Snow, the dictatorial president of Panem played by Donald Sutherland in the "Hunger Games" tetralogy. Picking up 64 years before Katniss Everdeen became "The Girl on Fire," the film follows a young Coriolanus or "Coryo" (Tom Blyth, channeling Sutherland with all his might) as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the 10th Hunger Games. The two actors are joined by fellow youngster and "Euphoria" sensation Hunter Schafer as Snow's cousin Tigris, as well as a star-studded ensemble of veterans doing their best to consume every piece of scenery in sight as the citizens of Panem's eccentric, privileged upper-class, including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman.
Beginning December 19, 2023, "Songbirds and Snakes" will become available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99 on several Premium Video On Demand services, including Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Prime Video. The film will also stream on subscription platforms like Netflix in the coming months, in addition to, undoubtedly, becoming available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD down the line. One imagines Lionsgate plans to bundle the film with the other "Hunger Games" movies in the foreseeable future, given there are currently no plans for another installment after "Songbirds and Snakes." That being the case, all you hardcore "Hunger Games" enthusiasts and collectors may want to hold off on picking up your hard copy until then.