How To Watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes At Home

Would it be a stretch to call "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" a surprise success? Between Hollywood's many (and sweaty) failed attempts to score a hit tentpole this year and eight years having passed since "Mockingjay — Part 2" ended the original "Hunger Games" tetralogy on a box office low, there was fair reason to suspect "Songbirds and Snakes" would prove to be yet another financially disappointing return to the well. Yet, despite that, the "Hunger Games" prequel has done alright by itself since its opening last month, trucking along to a global box office haul in the vicinity of $300 million.

It absolutely helped that director Francis Lawrence (who's helmed every "Hunger Games" film to date after the first movie) kept his budget down to a relatively modest $100 million. "Songbirds and Snakes" itself was perhaps the most divisive entry in the series thus far, earning a mixed response from critics (in his review for /Film, Jeremy Mathai wrote that it "feels caught between its humbler, more character-driven aims and the blockbuster expectations of reinvigorating a brand") and a respectable, though not fantastic, B+ CinemaScore. At the same time, it landed in second place on our ranking of all the "Hunger Games" films and the /Film staff have heard from many people individually arguing that it's the best "Hunger Games" film (and not just in a "There are dozens of us!" kind of way).

If you've been waiting to check out "Songbirds and Snakes" for yourself on the home market or simply keen on revisiting it, we have good news! The film will become available to buy or rent digitally just in time for the winter holidays ... because nothing says holiday cheer like teenage gladiatorial competitions and oppressive totalitarian governments.