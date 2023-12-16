Cobra Kai Season 6 - Cast, Writer, And More Info

Much like Daniel LaRusso went from underdog to All-Valley karate champion, "Cobra Kai" has gone from a legasequel no one asked for or had too much faith in, to one of Netflix's biggest hits. The TV sequel to "Karate Kid" became a shining beacon amidst the fast-decaying YouTube Red streaming platform, offering a thrilling, compelling, and endlessly watchable story with complex characters and a fascinating story of legacy, rivalry, and generational patterns. All of this wrapped in a juicy karate-themed soap opera where everything and everyone revolved around the martial art.

When the show made the jump to Netflix, it became the closest thing to a live-action anime that we've got. Somehow, just like the "John Wick" movies revealed that the entire planet revolves around hitmen, "Cobra Kai" does the same with karate. Gangs are formed around competing dojos, no one seems to call the cops even when houses are broken into and kids are attacked at school. Everything gets resolved in karate tournaments.

The fifth season left off with the promise of the ultimate anime trope of them all — a tournament arc. Sure, we've seen tournaments in the show before, but none like the Sekai Taikai. Season 6 of "Cobra Kai" promises an epic, worldwide tournament to find the best karate dojo around. Still, there's a long way to go before we get to the final trophy. Here's everything we know about "Cobra Kai" season 6.